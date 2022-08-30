Despite heat and dry weather, fire officials report progress on Rum Creek Fire in southern Oregon

Fire officials held a community meeting for the Rum Creek Fire on Tuesday night.

MERLIN, Ore. — The fast-moving Rum Creek Fire, which started two weeks ago, had burned as much as 18 square miles (47 square kilometers) by Tuesday morning in a largely remote rural area in southern Oregon, according to fire officials.

On Tuesday night, fire officials held a meeting for the Rum Creek Fire to inform the community on what the fire is doing. The community heard from firefighters and law enforcement as they explained their efforts to control the spread of the fire.

Predicted hot temperatures was a main topic as the area has been lacking in moisture, according to officials.

"Since this fire started, we've seen fairly persistent hot, dry weather," said Dean Warner, a fire behavior analyst with Oregon Department of Forestry.

Temperatures are predicted to be high for the following days before moderating toward the end of the week, according to ODF.

Firefighters have continuously worked on containment lines around the fire to stabilize it and avoid it from coming downhill. About 1,300 firefighters are currently helping fight the fire, with additional firefighters coming in.

There has been tremendous amount of progress in the last 48 hours, according to operation chiefs.

"I will throw every piece of equipment we have and the ones we have waiting to protect your structures," said Scott Majors with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office.

Evacuations are still in place in several unincorporated communities along the Rogue River. An additional small area south of the fire was labeled as a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice.

Various sections of the river are closed to recreation by federal officials because of the fire.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire quadrupled in size overnight. The emergency act allowed the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts.