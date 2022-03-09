Northeast Oregon fire grows rapidly, prompting Emergency Conflagration Act

Burning in the Wallowa National Forest, the wildfire has grown to approximately 23,650 acres as of Saturday night. Evacuations are in place.

WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — As of Saturday evening, the fast-growing Double Creek Fire has spread to 23,650 acres -- almost 37 square miles -- in the Wallowa National Forest near the community of Imnaha in Northeast Oregon.

Burning since Tuesday, the fire is growing so fast that Saturday afternoon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, allowing the Office of the State Fire Marshall to take unified command of suppression efforts.

The wildfire is threatening some buildings and has forced evacuations. As of Saturday night, those evacuations are as follows:

- Hat Point and Freezeout Road are under a Level 3 "Go Now"

- Hat Point Road is closed due to fire activity

- Imnaha River Road, from Rippleton Creek to the Imnaha Grange is under a Level 2 "Get Set"

- Imnaha River Road, from the town of Imnaha to Rippleton Creek and the Imnaha Grange to the Pallette Ranch, including Imnaha River Woods, is under a Level 1 "Be Ready"

Task forces from Lane, Clatsop, Washington and Yamhill counties are assisting with the fire, according to OSFM.

“As soon as we get that order for conflagration, that's when our firefighters get moving just as quick as they can," said Alison Green from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. "We are going to work as hard as we can protect as many folks as we can and as many properties as we can.”

At 2:15 today, firefighters from multiple fire agencies in Washington County headed off to support the Double Creek Fire burning in Wallowa County. The Washington County team includes five TVF&R firefighters and multiple TVF&R fire apparatus/vehicles. @OSFM #DoubleCreekFire pic.twitter.com/RqOVbZFgru — TVF&R (@TVFR) September 4, 2022

Firefighters are focusing on keeping the fire east of the upper Imnaha Road and will work on removing flammable materials on the west side of the fire, fire officials said.

Fire officials are remain focused on the Rum Creek Fire in Southwest Oregon, though the Double Creek has just surpassed it in size. Rum Creek has consumed more than 18 thousand acres so far and is about 17 percent contained.

The Oregon National Guard has joined the firefighting effort in Southwest Oregon. A cold front posed a new challenge this weekend, but so far, officials are pleased that their efforts are holding the lines.

“Cold fronts help moderate the temperature, they help moderate the weather, but there are big winds that bring the cold fronts in," Green said. "When those cold fronts are coming in, it's a watch-out for our firefighters on the ground because it means high winds.”

The fires have also impacted air quality. The football game between North Medford and West Linn scheduled for North Medford was moved to Eugene because of bad air.