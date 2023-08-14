Fire burns through Portland 3-story apartment building

The gusty winds and hot temperatures accelerated the flames and prompted Portland Fire and Rescue to bring in more firefighters to respond.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Oregon — A fire burned in a three-story apartment building in Northeast Portland on Monday afternoon.

The fire started just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday at an apartment building at Northeast 8th Avenue and Beech Street. The gusty winds and hot temperatures accelerated the flames and prompted Portland Fire and Rescue to bring in more firefighters to respond.

The fire also raised a threat to nearby buildings, firefighters said. Firefighters said there were multiple "spot fires" around the original fire due to embers sent in the air.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour.

After multiple searches of the building, firefighters said no people were inside at the time of the fire. They rescued a dog and cat they found while searching for victims, and both are expected to be OK.

Footage from an early arriving unit showing the intense fire behavior and extreme wind and weather conditions. This accelerated fire spread and increased the demand on resources and firefighters. pic.twitter.com/CMdiuwFyvD — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) August 15, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews are working to assist any displaced residents.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here