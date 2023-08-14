Small fire burning west of Sandy River, near Boring, prompts Level 1 evacuation notice

The Blue Jay Fire is burning on the west side of the Sandy River. It started early Monday morning.

BORING, Ore. — A two-acre fire burning near Boring, Oregon on the west side of the Sandy River has prompted Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices on Monday afternoon, the Clackamas Fire Department reported.

The Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice is for the area between 37135 Lusted Road to 38328 Lusted Road and the Sandy River.

The fire, which was initially called the Dodge Park Fire but was renamed to the Blue Jay Fire, started shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. The following resources are currently dedicated to the fire: one helicopter, two single-engine air tankers, and two fire bosses, Clackamas Fire said.

Residents should not call 911 if they see smoke in the area unless they see an active fire spreading or threatening a structure, Clackamas Fire said.

Check out these videos of the aircraft performing water drops over the Blue Jay Fire (FKA Dodge Park Fire). Huge THANK YOU to @ORDeptForestry for their partnership & assistance in the firefight. pic.twitter.com/Ml0i65Xdos — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) August 14, 2023

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

