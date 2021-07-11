Grandview wildfire prompts evacuations in central Oregon

CULVER, Ore. — A new wildfire ignited around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The Grandview Fire, as it was named, burned southwest of Culver.
By 5:30 p.m. the fire had grown to roughly 300 acres.
KTVZ in Bend reported a tall smoke plume was visible for many miles as the fire spread to the south and southwest.
The fire was burning on Crooked River National Grassland and on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Evacuations were ordered in Jefferson and Deschutes counties. Click here for a map of evacuation areas.
Sisters Middle School has been set up as a temporary evacuation point and shelter. The American Red Cross was at the school helping evacuees.
According to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center, SEATs (single-engine air tankers) and large air tankers were working the fire from the air. Engines and crews on the ground were working to set up fire lines.
Commanders described the fire behavior as very active.
Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue told residents by Facebook that while the smoke was very visible from the ranch, it was not threatening the ranch. As of 10 p.m. Sunday the fire was moving away from the ranch.
Many Oregon fire crews were already responding to the southern part of the state in response to the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County. It had burned more than 143,000 acres as of Sunday morning.