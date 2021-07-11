Grandview wildfire prompts evacuations in central Oregon

Homes in Deschutes and Jefferson counties were being evacuated Sunday night as the fire spread quickly.

CULVER, Ore. — A new wildfire ignited around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The Grandview Fire, as it was named, burned southwest of Culver.

By 5:30 p.m. the fire had grown to roughly 300 acres.

KTVZ in Bend reported a tall smoke plume was visible for many miles as the fire spread to the south and southwest.

The fire was burning on Crooked River National Grassland and on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Evacuations were ordered in Jefferson and Deschutes counties. Click here for a map of evacuation areas.

Sisters Middle School has been set up as a temporary evacuation point and shelter. The American Red Cross was at the school helping evacuees.

According to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center, SEATs (single-engine air tankers) and large air tankers were working the fire from the air. Engines and crews on the ground were working to set up fire lines.

Commanders described the fire behavior as very active.

Info and links everyone should have. Sheriff Marc Heckathorn Evacuation Levels Level 1: Means “BE READY“ for potential... Posted by Jefferson County Oregon Sheriff on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue told residents by Facebook that while the smoke was very visible from the ranch, it was not threatening the ranch. As of 10 p.m. Sunday the fire was moving away from the ranch.

State and Federal wildland resources are responding to a new wildfire west of CRR and North of Sisters. At this time the fire is NOT threatening CRR. The smoke will be very visible to most areas of CRR. Posted by Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue on Sunday, July 11, 2021