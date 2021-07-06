Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon doubles in size again, growing to nearly 77,000 acres

Oregon’s wildfire season began early this year due to a deepening drought and record-high early summer temperatures.

CHILOQUIN, Ore — The two wildfires in southern Oregon doubled in size by Saturday morning, bringing widespread smoke across the southern half of the state.

The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County grew from 61 square miles (about 39,000 acres) on Friday to more than 120 square miles (76,897 acres) on Saturday in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Video in player aired on Friday, June 9.

The Jack Fire east of Roseburg was burning about 14 square miles (nearly 9,000 acres). Forest service campgrounds were also under mandatory evacuations, including Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Eagle Rock.

Although many people have been evacuated, the fires are burning in remote enough locations that impact to human life and property has been somewhat limited, the Statesman Journal reported.

That could change, according to Gert Zoutendijk with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s incident management team.

On Friday, Zoutendijk told KGW about 3,000 homes and structures were being threatened by the fires with Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders in place.

Gov. Kate Brown in late June declared a state of emergency because of what she called the imminent threat of wildfire across the state and has declared emergency orders on both the Jack and Bootleg fires.

Smoke from the growing blazes moved to the north on Friday night, giving people on the edges of the Willamette Valley a view of the haze being produced by the two fires in southern Oregon.

However, northwest Oregon’s air quality is not expected to be impacted this weekend and it wouldn’t be until Monday that there might even be a chance of some haze, National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner said.

It’s a different story in southern Oregon, where the air quality monitors have already dropped to “moderate” in the Klamath Falls area.