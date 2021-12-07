Multiple fires burning in Oregon, SW Washington

The latest information on the fires burning in Oregon and SW Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are a number of fires burning in Oregon and SW Washington. The region saw an earlier-than-usual start to the season due to the dry conditions and record-setting late-June heat that is complicating firefighting efforts and causing some fires to spread rapidly. Note: No fire that is more than 90% contained is listed.

Oregon

Bootleg Fire

Location: Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of Sprague River.

Acreage: 153,535 as of Monday.

Cause: Unknown

Began: July 6

Containment: 0%

Closures: The Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed to the public in the area of the fire.

Evacuation information:



The evacuation center for the Bootleg fire is located at the Klamath County Fairgrounds (in Klamath Falls), South 6th Street entrance only. For the latest information about evacuations for the Bootleg Fire visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org/.



Level 3 (GO NOW): In Klamath County north of the town of Beatty, the east side of Godowa Springs Road, north of the OC and E Trail to the Klamath County line.



Level 2 (GET SET): In Klamath County near the town of Sprague River, Klamath Forrest Estates/Moccasin Hills area



Level 1 (BE READY): In Klamath County, between Beatty and Bly three miles south of Highway 140, from Yellow Jacket Springs to Fishhole Creek.



Authorities in the area say they are taking evacuations seriously and are arresting those who return to the Level 3 areas or have not left.

Jack Fire

Location: Umpqua National Forest

Acreage: 12,533

Cause: Under investigation

Began: July 5

Containment: 10%

Closures: State Highway 138E from Steamboat Creek to milepost 55 is closed to traffic. The Steamboat Inn is also closed. A “soft closure” checkpoint is set up at Lemolo Lake junction to allow for local access to nearby recreation areas including the link. For up to date closure info click here.

Evacuation information:



Level 3 (GO NOW) All Forest Service campgrounds including Apple Creed, Horseshoe Bend and Eagle Rock. The Dry Creek community and all residences on Illahee Road.



Level 2 (GET READY): All residences between mile markers 38–43, including the Steamboat Inn and residences on Brindle Bug Road, Steelhead Caddis Road and businesses located between milepost 51-55 on Highway 138E.

Grandview Fire

Location: Lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland

Acreage: 4,000

Cause: Under investigation

Began: July 11

Containment: None listed at this time

Closures: None

Evacuation information:

Sisters Middle School, located at 15200 OR-242 in Sisters has been set up as a temporary evacuation point.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation orders have been issued in Deschutes and Jefferson Counties. Click here to view an up to date map of evacuation zones.









Bruler Fire

Location: Forest Service land in the Sweet Home Ranger District near Detroit.

Acreage: 25

Cause: Not listed

Began: July 12

Containment: Not listed

Closures: Roads and trails near the Middle Santiam wilderness and Forest Service Roads 11 & 1133

Evacuations: None

SKY8 is flying over the new fire that has sparked near Detroit in the Willamette National Forest called the Bruler Fire. The fire is burning around 25 acres with the potential to spread, according to the U.S. Forest Service. pic.twitter.com/oURVR9GYwb — KGW News (@KGWNews) July 13, 2021

Washington

Lick Creek Fire (Formerly Dry Gulch Fire)

Location: Umatilla National Forest, 15 miles SE of Pomeroy, WA.

Acreage: 55,055

Cause: Lightning

Began: July 8

Containment: 20%

Closures: The Umatilla National Forest has closed some public lands. More info here.

Evacuation information:



An evacuation Red Cross Shelter is at Echo Hills Church, located at 3215 Echo Hills Drive in Lewiston, Idaho. You can reach the shelter at 509-508-1299.



Level 3 (GO NOW): The Harlow Ridge area and Cloverland Road south of Brisley Road.

Green Ridge – Turkey Trail

Location: 30 miles east of Walla Walla, WA

Acreage: 228

Cause: None listed

Began: July 7

Containment: None listed

Closures: All Forest Service Lands, roads and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest.

Evacuation information: None at this time







