Firefighter dies battling Middle Fork Complex

Frumencio Ruiz Carapia of Medford died when a tree unexpectedly snapped and fell.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter died in an accident Monday, Aug. 23 while battling the Gales fire within the Middle Fork Complex in Lane County, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.

Frumencio Ruiz Carapia, 56, of Medford, was struck by a falling tree while working the eastern edge of the fire, officials said. The tree unexpectedly snapped and fell and the accident was not caused by active tree-cutting operations, according to officials. Ruiz Carapia died on scene.

No other firefighters or personnel were injured in the accident.

"The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by this very tragic event. We are thankful for the firefighters and support staff that work so hard to keep our communities safe," the sheriff's office said in a statement.