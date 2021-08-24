The latest on fires burning in Oregon, SE Washington

Roseburg District Bureau of Land Management has expanded its closure area to include the Scaredman Recreation Site. Francis Creek Road from the junction with Canton Creek Road north to the district boundary has been and remains closed since August 5.

Highway 138 between Roseburg and Diamond Lake and Crater Lake remains open. Slow down and be alert while passing through the fire area. Copies of all closures and maps can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/7758/