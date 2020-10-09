Fire breaks out on Elk Rock Island

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday a small fire broke out on Elk Rock Island on the Willamette River in Milwaukie.
Clackamas Fire officials said it's covering a 1/2 acre.
Crews are working to extinguish it, and monitor it closely to make sure it doesn't spread.
There are no evacuations of the surrounding neighborhoods.
The fire can be seen from areas in Milwaukie and Lake Oswego.
Elk Rock Island is in the Willamette River, making access to fight the flames difficult. Firefighters are calling in water resources to help them get the fire under control.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.