Oregon wildfires burn more than 838,000 acres, killed at least 10 people

As of Tuesday, 35 active wildfires had burned more than 838,000 acres throughout the state and there have been 10 confirmed deaths.

There had been 10 confirmed deaths due to fires burning in the state, as of Tuesday morning: four from the Beachie Creek Fire; four from the Almeda Drive Fire in Southern Oregon; one from the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County; and one from the White River Fire in Wasco County, according to OEM . Last week, Gov. Brown said "dozens" of people were missing in the fires, specifically in Jackson, Lane and Marion counties.

As of Tuesday morning, 35 active wildfires had burned more than 838,000 acres throughout the state, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard .

Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said more than 40,000 Oregonians had evacuated their communities and an estimated 500,000 people statewide were under some level of evacuation orders because of wildfires.

Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Portland metro and surrounding areas. Two huge fires, the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County and the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County had burned more than 324,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to InciWeb .

Late Thursday night, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it had authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Riverside Fire.

"The current combination of winds, record dry forests, and a lack of natural holding features in the Table Rock Wilderness and surrounding areas mean it is still possible the fires could burn together in the coming days. Based on current weather, it is anticipated that a future merger would not result in dynamic fire behavior as seen in the last week," officials said.

The Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County and Riverside Fire remained about one mile apart, officials said Monday morning. The Beachie Creek Fire had burned more than 190,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to InciWeb .

Improving weather patterns and newly arrived backup from state and federal agencies allowed firefighters in Clackamas County to pivot from defense mode to offense against the Riverside Fire over the weekend.

The Riverside Fire , which had burned more than 134,000 acres and was 0% contained as of Tuesday, remained about half a mile from Estacada as of Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service . On Sunday, firefighters created dozer lines around spot fires on the west side of the fire to secure the areas closes to the communities of Estacada and Molalla, according to InciWeb .

A Level 3 evacuation order remained in place for Estacada and other areas in and around the fire. On Monday, officials said there are still 16,776 structures at Level 3 evacuation levels and another 18,528 homes at Level 2 evacuation levels.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office dropped the evacuation order for the town of Molalla to Level 2. The Level 1 evacuation order for Wilsonville, Lake Oswego, West Linn, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Gladstone, Tualatin, Milwaukie, and some areas near Boring and Damascus was also dropped.

On Monday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reduced more evacuation levels . An area south of the cities of Oregon City and Canby, encompassing some portions of the Mulino and Monitor areas, was dropped to Level 1. Some areas east of Oregon City encompassing portions of the Redland, Beavercreek and Highland areas, plus south of the city of Sandy, encompassing some portions of the Eagle Creek, Firwood, and Wildcat Mountain areas were reduced to Level 2.

Chapter two : Marion County

Two large fires, the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires, had burned more than 373,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard. Four people have died in the Beachie Creek Fire.

On Monday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said that one person remained missing, down from the initial report of 10 missing people.

Both fires prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for residents in the area. Evacuation shelters were established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, the Polk County Fairgrounds and Volcanoes Stadium. Impacted residents were asked to call 503-391-7294 for more information.

On Sunday afternoon, Marion County officials reduced evacuation levels for the city of Scotts Mills to Level 2.

On Tuesday, The Oregonian reported that Breitenbush Hot Springs, one of Oregon's most beloved resorts, was still standing, though the surrounding forest and about half of the resort's buildings were burned to the ground in the Beachie Creek Fire.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Evacuation orders in Marion County

The Lionshead Fire, located between Detroit and Warm Springs, had burned more than 183,000 acres and the Beachie Creek Fire, located in the Santiam Canyon west of Detroit, had burned more than 190,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to OEM.

For information on Linn County evacuations, click here. You can also call 541-812-2260 for questions regarding current evacuation levels, resource availability, volunteer needs and other question pertaining to the fires.