West Linn police investigating over 50 vehicle break-ins reported overnight

WEST LINN, Ore. — Dozens of neighbors in West Linn woke up to find their car windows smashed Friday morning.

West Linn police took at least 50 reports of car break-ins, as well as two reports of home burglaries. Officers said the incidents appeared to have happened between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Police told KGW the majority of the break-ins happened off of Pimlico Drive, Imperial Drive, and Couer D’ Alene Drive.

“When I came out here there was glass all over the road, my car driver's side window got smashed in,” said Paul Silverio who lives on Imperial Drive.

Silverio added that two windows on his roommate’s car were also broken. In both cases, the crooks didn't steal anything since there were no valuables inside.

“We were all just confused,” said Silverio. “I didn't know why they were doing this. It seemed very planned.”

Police identified at least four suspects. All were described as young males in their late teens to early twenties, wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks and gloves. The suspects were associated with a white Chevrolet Suburban fitted with aftermarket wheels.

The West Linn Police Department is asking anyone who may have Ring camera footage of the suspects or information about the break-ins to call the non-emergency dispatch number at (503) 635-0238.

