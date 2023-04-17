Portland's only REI store to close in early 2024, citing rise in break-ins, thefts

In a letter to members, REI said it saw its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades last year, despite adding security.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The REI store in Portland's Pearl District will close at the end of February 2024, the company announced on Monday.

In a letter to REI members, the company cited concerns over safety and an increase in crime over the last few years as reasons for the closure.

"The safety of our employees, members and customers is always our number one priority. In recent years, Portland has been dealing with increased crime in our neighborhood and beyond. Last year, REI Portland had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security," REI said in its letter.

REI also added that they have "outgrown" their store near Northwest Johnson Street and Northwest 14th Avenue and "are not able to provide the level of customer and employee experience we strive for at REI." The company said their lease is up at the end of February next year, which is when the location will close.

In November 2022, someone used a car to break the front door of the store and steal clothing before leaving the scene.

The Pearl District location is the only REI store in Portland. REI has other locations around the Portland metro area that will remain open including stores in Tualatin, Hillsboro and Clackamas.

REI said they are evaluating opportunities for new locations, but do not believe a downtown Portland location is a possibility in the near future.

