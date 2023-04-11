Hillsboro suspected serial burglar arrested

Shea Oneill, 40, was arrested in connection with two burglaries in a Hillsboro neighborhood. Police said he might be connected to other burglaries in the area.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man suspected in a string of break-ins in a Hillsboro neighborhood was arrested on Friday after the execution of a search warrant at his home, according to Hillsboro police.

Shea Oneill, 40, was booked into the Washington County Jail on one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree attempted burglary.

Oneill is supected in connection with two burglaries at the Commons at Hawthorn Village Apartments in Hillsboro. Police said the investigation is still ongoing, as Oneill could possibly be connected to other burglaries in the area.

Sarah Alvarez, a resident at the Commons at Hawthorn Village Apartments, said she and her family returned home on Tuesday, April 4, and noticed their windows were open. They instantly knew that someone had broken in.

"It was a nightmare coming true for us because our camera equipment is our most important prized possessions we own, and it was all gone," said Alvarez.

Alvarez said $30,000 worth of cameras, lenses and drones — among other things — were taken. She immediately dialed 911 to report the break-in.

"As soon as they arrived they said, 'We're sorry to tell you this but this has been an ongoing issue in this neighborhood and you're not the first victim,'" she said.

The burglar was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera wearing an alien-like mask. He was also seen carrying a crow bar, a hand tool commonly used to remove nails or lift floorboards.

"Just based on how he broke into our home it's the exact same method he used on all the other break-ins or attempts," said Alvarez.