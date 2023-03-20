Multiple Southeast Portland residents wake up to smashed car windows

Portland Police are investigating smash and grabs that happened along Southeast 32nd Avenue over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple residents of Southeast Portland's Laurelhurst neighborhood woke up to smashed windows on their cars Sunday morning.

Portland police said the smash and grabs happened between Saturday evening and Sunday morning along Southeast 32nd Avenue between Ankeny and Pine streets.

Police said it appears the break-ins were done by the same suspect due to the proximity of the crimes.

John Poteet was one of the victims. He said he'd just had the window on his truck fixed.

"A neighbor called and said all the cars got broken into out here," Poteet said. "They just came down and smashed out the passenger side window of every one of them. They didn't take anything — just stupid and senseless, frustrating."

Police said some of the victims did have things stolen from their cars.

Poteet said he has no choice but to park his car on the street. This is the second time something like this has happened to him in six months.

"That's what we're going to be dealing with for a while, unfortunately. This is the state of where we are until we change some of the policies around here," Poteet said.

Some of the residents said crime has been getting worse along the street in the last few years. Brett Kovar said he has to remain vigilant.

"I had a guy walk down the street with bolt cutters," Kovar said. "Jiggling everyone's handle on their front door and openly carrying bolt cutters. He was either going to try and walk into your house or break in."