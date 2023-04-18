Vigil held for 28-year-old woman shot, killed near Reed College

Police identified the victim of Saturday's shooting as April Newcomb-Cripe, who leaves behind two kids.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A vigil was held outside the Wimbledon Square and Gardens apartments in Southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon for the 28-year-old woman who was shot and killed Saturday night.

The medical examiner determined April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe died from a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide — Portland's 23rd homicide in 2023.

"She was an awesome mom, she loved her kids so much," said April's mother, Tanya Newcomb. "It's just not right. No mother should have to bury their child."

On Saturday night, officers responded around 11:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Southeast 28th and Southeast Colt Drive near Reed College. Upon arrival they found a woman — April — on the ground dead. The Portland Police Bureau, in a news release, said the suspect or suspects had left the scene before police arrived and no arrests have been made.

April leaves behind two kids, a 6-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. Friends of April started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral and family expenses.

"She loved everybody and she made sure we all knew it," said Tricia Richardson, a friend. "She spread a light around this world that we were blessed to be able to know."

Police have not shared details about what may have led up to the shooting.

Cole and Audrey Sabol both live in the Wimbledon apartments. They said neighbors on the Nextdoor app saw a man running with his hands in his pocket moments after hearing the gunshots through their window.