Reserve officer shot and killed in Eastern Oregon; suspect at large

Authorities are looking for a man they believe shot and killed an eastern Oregon police officer.

NYSSA, Ore. — A reserve officer was shot and killed by a suspect while responding to a call resulting in a pursuit Saturday evening in Nyssa, Ore.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. starting near a residence that lead to a pursuit ending at a residence on the corner of Locust Avenue and North Third Street.

Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, was responding to a concern regarding Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa. Castro was cited as being a violent individual damaging property and threatening others, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).

While Officer Johnson was responding he learned Castro had taken off in a vehicle which led to a pursuit. Castro's car stopped at a residence, where Officer Johnson pulled off the road as well.

After stopping, Castro started shooting at Officer Johnson leaving him with no time to return fire before being fatally shot, said OSP.

Castro left the scene before first responders arrived. Officer Johnson was already deceased upon the arrival of medical first responders and the Malheur County Sheriff's office.

OSP are leading the investigation with the help of MCS and every police agency from various departments in Idaho all the way to La Grande, including Federal authorities.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek issued a statement reacting to the tragic incident and ordered flags at Oregon public intuitions to be flown at half-staff until sunset April 17 in honor of Officer Johnson.

"This is an absolute tragedy. I extend my sincere condolences to Officer Johnson’s family, friends, and the public safety community who knew him well," Governor Tina Kotek said. “Officer Johnson’s service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten.”

Officer Johnson was also an Oregon Department of Corrections employee at Snake River Correctional Institution. He leaves behind his wife and two children. The Fallen Badge Foundation will be accepting donations on behalf of his family.

Castro is still at large. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

