Woman dead after Saturday night shooting near Reed College

Portland police were called to the scene at about 11:25 p.m.; the woman appeared to have been killed in a parking lot near an apartment complex.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is dead after a shooting near Reed College in Southeast Portland late Saturday night.

Portland police officers responded at 11:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southeast Colt Drive.

They found a woman deceased when they arrived.

Video taken at the scene indicates that the shooting happened in a parking lot near the Wimbledon Square and Gardens apartment complex.

The Portland Police Bureau, in a news release, said the suspect had left the scene before police arrived and no arrests have been made.

Southeast Colt Drive was closed between Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast 30th Avenue for the investigation.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit asks anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler (Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-1040) or Detective Joe Corona (Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0508) and reference case number 23-97906.

