Shooter who killed 1, injured 4 demonstrators at Normandale Park in court for sentencing

Benjamin Smith pleaded guilty on nine counts last month, including second-degree murder, for the Feb. 2022 shooting of Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man convicted of firing into a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators at Portland's Normandale Park last year, killing one and wounding four others, returns to court Tuesday for sentencing.

In March, Benjamin Smith pleaded guilty on nine counts, including second-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Smith opened fire at a group of Black Lives Matter supporters who were gathered for a protest and march at the park near Northeast Halsey Street and 57th Avenue on Feb. 19, 2022.

Witnesses said that Smith, who lived across the street from the park, first harassed the group of demonstrators and yelled at them to leave. Members of the group told Smith to leave them alone and go home. Smith then drew a gun and fired shots at the group, court documents said.

After Smith opened fire, an armed protester shot back — wounding and incapacitating the gunman.

But Smith had already shot five people, including 60-year-old June Knightly, known to fellow demonstrators as "T-Rex." Knightly had been there to help with traffic control for the march. She was shot in the head at close range and died at the scene, according to court documents.

Due to the injury he sustained, Smith remained in the hospital for over a month after the shooting. He was transferred to jail in late March.

After initially entering pleas of not guilty to the nine charges, Smith later changed his plea to guilty on all counts and was convicted March 8, 2023.

Tuesday's sentencing hearing will also be the first opportunity for victims of the shooting and Knightly's loved ones to deliver impact statements in court.