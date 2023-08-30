Vancouver mother and son police officers work together: 'I'm really his mom'

Corporal Jamie Haske has worked for Vancouver Police for more than a decade. This month, she worked their first shift with her son Desmond Hask, an officer.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Law enforcement tends to be a tight knit community. For the Vancouver Police Department the term "brothers and sisters in blue," became "mother and son in blue." Corporal Jamie Haske has worked for the Vancouver Police Department for more than a decade.

Haske graduated from the police academy 12 years ago. She captured the moment with many pictures include one with her two young sons. But little did she know, her oldest son Desmond, would take similar pictures when he would graduate the academy years later.



"My mom would tell me stories and it was peaking my younger interest," said Vancouver Police Officer Desmond Haske.

Desmond knew he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement at an early age.



"I tried to talk him out of it but he wouldn't listen," said Haske.



When Desmond was 16, he went on a ride along with his mom.



"It wasn't all crazy police action stuff it was a lot of community interaction and just talking to people and chatting it up," he said.

That's all it took for him to really know he wanted to be a police officer like his mom.



"I think he just absolutely fell in love and from that moment on he knew that's what he wanted to do," said Haske.

But on July 23, 2021, there was a moment of hesitancy.



"One of our officers got shot in the line of duty and I arrived on call and that was very tough for me," said Haske. "That was the worst day I have had in this career."

Sergeant Jeremy Brown with the Clark County Sheriff's Office was killed. Desmond would be taking the test to become a police officer the very next day.

"Hearing how sad my mom was about it, it was definitely painful but it pushed me and I wanted to pursue this job more after that," said Desmond.



He has now been with the Vancouver Police Department for almost two years. One of his superiors is always listening a little closer to the police radio.



"I know his call sign. I know his voice, I'm mom," said Haske. "I can pick up on if he's a little nervous or if there is something going on, by his voice on the radio. I can tell."



This month, as fate would have it, the two worked their first shift together. The two spent the day doing normal police work, or as normal as it could be working with your mom.



"It was actually really fun, he ran into someone from high school and they didn't believe I was his mom. They thought I was his work mom, and I'm like 'no I'm really his mom." said Haske.

The fun teasing at work may continue until one of the Haske's retires, but so will the support for each other.



"If something is bothering him and there's a stressful call I'll kind of walk him through it," she said.

"Having someone at home who's so close to the job and knows what I'm going through is one of the most beneficial things," said Haske.