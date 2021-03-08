Watch Live: Procession and memorial for fallen Clark County Sgt. Jeremy Brown

The procession begins at 11 a.m. and the memorial starts at 1 p.m. KGW will live stream both.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Members of the public are invited to view an emergency vehicle procession and attend a memorial service for fallen Clark County Sgt. Jeremy Brown on Tuesday. KGW will live stream the procession and the memorial in the media player at the top of this article, on the KGW News app and on KGW's YouTube channel.

Brown was shot and killed July 23 while he was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex. He was allegedly shot by one of the suspects he was watching, as he sat in his unmarked car.

The procession begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday. It starts on Fort Vancouver Way in front of Clark College in Vancouver and ends at the Ilani Resort in Ridgefield. Members of the public may view the procession along the route.

A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. inside Ilani Resort. Members of the public are invited to attend. There will be an overflow for public viewing of the memorial at Vancouver Church, located at 3300 Northeast 78th Street.

Procession route

From Clark College, travel south on Fort Vancouver Way, turn right on East Mill Plain Boulevard

Travel south on East Mill Plain Boulevard, merge onto Interstate 5 north (right turn)

Travel north on I-5, exit at the LaCenter/Cowlitz Reservation exit (Exit 16)

Travel west (via roundabout) onto LaCenter Road/Cowlitz Way

End at Ilani Casino Resort

Safety reminders for those watching the procession

Congregating along I-5 is against the law

Motorists who encounter the procession on I-5 should pull over to the side of the road and stop until the procession passes

If viewing from an overpass, don't park vehicles or stand in the road

More information about the memorial

The public is invited to attend

Parking for the public will be clearly marked

No photography or video is allowed inside Ilani, except for those already designated by the Brown family

Donations to the Brown Family Memorial Fund