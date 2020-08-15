Rally at East Precinct to support Portland Police Bureau

Demonstrators are expected to hold a rally at the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct to support officers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of demonstrators are planning to meet at the Portland Police Bureau's (PPB) East Precinct to show their support of officers.

According to a flyer, demonstrators plan to meet at 3:30 p.m. out front of PPB's East Precinct.

A similar group of people gathered outside of the East Precinct on Sunday, August 9.

During that rally, Erica Hurley with Portland Police came out a few times to speak with residents.

She said some of the challenges officers face with riots comes down to manpower. "We are doing the best we can," said Hurley "but again we have very, very limited resources and the numbers of officers to do that."

Hurley said the police are open to change and have even tried to speak with some of the people causing damage, to no avail. "They aren't here to try to create reform, they're not here to change."

There are numerous marches and demonstrations across Portland that end peacefully every night with the message of reform and change. There are also groups of people who continue to clash with police almost every night since the protesting began 80 nights ago.