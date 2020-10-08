Southeast Portland residents rally outside East Precinct to support police, call for an end to violence

Earlier in the week, the East Precinct was the site of chaotic demonstrations where violence and confrontations with police and protesters played out.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, a group of people gathered outside the East Police Precinct in Southeast Portland to say they’ve had enough with the violence in their neighborhood.

A flyer said the group is made up of “families, residents, community members, business owners, normal people” who are calling on city leaders to take action and end the rioting and destruction in Portland.

A small group has so far gathered at the East Portland Precint to show their support for the police and demand city leaders to take action. Organizers say they support peaceful protests but not the violence. pic.twitter.com/N2JxQxyvrg — Christelle Koumoué (@ChristelleK_TV) August 9, 2020

Earlier in the week, the East Precinct was the site of chaotic demonstrations where violence and confrontations with police and protesters played out.

Wednesday nights protest prompted a response from Portland’s Mayor and chief of police.

“You are attempting to commit murder,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a news conference Thursday in response to a small group of masked people trying to light the East Precinct on fire with officers inside.