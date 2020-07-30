Protesters gather in downtown Portland amid mixed messages about departure of federal officers

For the sixty-third night in a row, demonstrators arrived in downtown Portland to protest racism, police violence and the presence of federal officers.

PORTLAND, Ore — For the sixty-third night in a row, protesters gathered in downtown Portland Wednesday to protest racism, police violence and the presence of federal officers.

Around 9 p.m., a crowd had gathered for a vigil outside Portland City Hall. Speakers called on Mayor Ted Wheeler and other city officials to do more to get federal officers out of Portland. A caravan of supporters drove by and honked.

Here’s the scene at #PDX City Hall. A #BLM vigil calling on @tedwheeler & other city officials to do more to get the feds out. A parade of supporters drove by, honking. pic.twitter.com/YQsfMfs0F5 — Maggie Vespa (@Maggie_Vespa) July 30, 2020

The question is: will this anticipated face-off with those officers, deployed to protect the city's federal courthouse, be their last in Portland?

In a series of news releases and tweets Wednesday, Oregon's governor and White House officials issued pivotal, and at times contrasting, messages about the possibility of the Trump Administration pulling federal officers out of Portland.

It began with a statement, issued Wednesday morning by Governor Kate Brown.

In short, she asserted the officers would begin leaving Portland Thursday.

“After discussions with the Vice President and administration officials this week, the federal government has agreed to my demand and will withdraw these officers from Portland,” she said. “They will also clean up the Courthouse, removing the graffiti."

Shortly after that, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf sent out this tweet:

As I told the Governor yesterday, federal law enforcement will remain in Portland until the violent activity toward our federal facilities ends. We are not removing any law enforcement while our facilities and law enforcement remain under attack. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 29, 2020

The Secretary later elaborated in a statement. It read, in part, "Oregon State Police will coordinate with Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers to ensure all federal facilities remain protected and secure."

OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton told KGW, starting Thursday, OSP special operation teams and uniformed troopers will begin a two-week rotation in Portland to assist Portland police and federal officers.

Activists who have been attending and organizing Portland's nightly protests, a routine that began in the wake of George Floyd's death, said Wednesday they were encouraged by the progress.

"We need to have accountability," said Cameron Whitten, co-founder of the Black Resilience Fund. "That’s why it’s so great to know that ... if we are seeing aggression from Oregon State Police or the Portland Police Bureau, I can call my Mayor. I can call the Oregon Governor. I can’t call acting Secretary Chad Wolf. There’s not accountability there."

