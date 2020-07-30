Springfield racial justice march leads to clash with police, protesters

The march started peacefully, but things took a turn when it reached a barricade line and police threatened arrests and reportedly pushed through.

Editor's Note: Some of the links contained in this story are to videos that may contain graphic language.

At least two people were taken into custody Wednesday night after a protest for racial justice that reportedly started out peacefully turned to pushing, shoving and wrestling police at a barricade.

The march started at Jessie Memorial Park with about 200 gathering. While it was peaceful, the Springfield Register Guard reports neighbors who were concerned about riots and Antifa arrived, leading to tense conversations.

Protesters marched through the Thurston neighborhood for about 30 minutes. When the march reached the police barricade, that's when tensions quickly rose. The Register Guard reports that a half-hour standoff ensued that included chants of "peaceful protest" on one side and threats of arrests on the other.

Police finally pushed through the barricade, according to the Register Guard, and began grappling with protesters and wrestled some to the ground.

At least two people were seen taken into custody. The Register Guard reports a "prominent protest leader" was arrested and some people were injured.

When the protesters turned around and went back to Jessie Memorial Park, they were confronted by counter-protesters, some of whom accused the protesters of being Antifa. Social media videos showed people on both sides trading words.