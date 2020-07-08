Protesters gather for 'round 2' of rallies in Southeast Portland; police warn 'violent acts' will not 'go unanswered'

After a chaotic night of protesting outside Portland Police’s East Precinct, a group called PNW Youth Liberation Front called for “round 2” on Thursday night.

PORTLAND, Ore — After a chaotic night of protesting outside Portland police’s East Precinct, a group called PNW Youth Liberation Front called for “round 2” on Thursday night. Protesters planned to meet at Floyd Light City Park in Southeast Portland before marching.

Police promptly tweeted that the call for “round 2” would not “go unanswered.” They went on to say that the tweet “means there is intent to engage in violent acts like we saw last night.”

On Wednesday night, Portland police declared a riot, arrested eight people and used tear gas after a crowd of a couple hundred people gathered outside the East Precinct. Some people in the crowd tried to set the building on fire while officers and others were inside, the mayor said. Others tried to smash the glass doors of the precinct building and threw large, heavy rocks and other items at officers.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell spoke about the ongoing violence in Portland during a news conference Thursday.

Wheeler said what happened Wednesday night "was intended to cause serious injury or death, and it very well could have."

Wheeler said authorities expect similar attacks on buildings across the city in the nights to come. He implored anyone who is a nonviolent protester to avoid police precincts.