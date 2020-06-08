Riot declared outside Portland Police's East Precinct as protests continue across the city

Demonstrators are out for a 10th consecutive week, rallying against police brutality and systemic racism.

Protesters were out in two groups Wednesday night. One in downtown Portland outside the Justice Center and the other across the river at Floyd Light City Park on Southeast 111th Avenue and Alder Street.

The group in Southeast Portland marched to Portland Police's East precinct. Around 9:30 p.m., police tweeted that "criminal activity" was occurring but did not specify. They asked that peaceful protesters leave.

Journalist Garrison Davis reported that some plywood that was covering the front doors had been removed and that a board was being used as a battering ram.

Things seemed to escalate quickly on Wednesday night, close to 10 p.m. Portland police declared a riot outside the East precinct. Protesters were told that they would be subject to crowd control agents if they did not leave.

Even as warnings were announced to protesters, some still tried to break through a glass door at the building, Sergio Olmos reported.

Late on Tuesday night, a truck drove through a barricade and into a crowd of people in North Portland. Video showed that a bike got stuck underneath the truck as it sped away, emitting sparks. Police said nobody was hit by the truck.