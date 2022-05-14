Motorcycle rider killed, driver injured in Southeast Portland crash

Portland police said that the motorcycle rider was dead at the scene, and the driver of a sedan had to be taken to the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon that shut down Powell Boulevard.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said that officers responded just before 3:45 p.m. to a report of a crash at Southeast Powell and Southeast 62nd Avenue. Officers arrived to find a motorcycle rider dead at the scene.

The other vehicle involved was a four-door sedan. PPB said that the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the car did not need hospitalization.

Portland's Major Crash Team responded to investigate. The response and investigation shut down Southeast Powell between Southeast 60th and 65th. As of 7 p.m. on Saturday, the area remained closed to traffic.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-127451, or call (503) 823-2103.

Earlier on Saturday, Portland police issued a statement detailing the agency's new policies on when to tow and impound vehicles. PPB said the change was intended partly to address street takeovers common in illegal racing. But the policy also allows for towing for other traffic violations.

Two city code violations introduced recently to address street racing — Unlawful Street Takeover and Unlawful Staging of a Street Takeover Event — allow for towing under the new policy.

Drivers who do not have a license, have a suspended license, or who don't have insurance can also have their vehicles towed under the PPB directive.