Police seek suspect in deadly SE Powell hit-and-run crash

Weeks after the crash, Portland police have identified the victim and released video of the suspect vehicle.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Weeks after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Portland that left one woman dead, Portland police have identified the victim and released video of the vehicle they believe was involved.

According to an updated statement from the Portland Police Bureau, 47-year-old Angela C. Boyd of Portland was trying to cross Southeast Powell Boulevard on foot near Creston Park on the evening of Monday, April 4. She was hit by a driver heading eastbound.

Boyd did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead when medical staff arrived at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash fled the scene, PPB said, still heading eastbound on Southeast Powell. They still have not been located.

Evidence left at the scene and surveillance video indicated to investigators that the vehicle was a dark gray late-model Subaru Impreza or Crosstrek with a rooftop carrier and black wheels. After the crash, the car had "extensive front end damage."

PPB has released surveillance video of the vehicle in hopes of getting tips about the vehicle or driver. It shows the driver pulling into a parking lot after the crash, the car's hood visibly crumpled, before turning around and pulling back out onto the street.

The crash that took Boyd's life happened almost precisely one month after a hit-and-run in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood that killed 46-year-old Patrick Heath Bishop. Police later arrested Dorie Chant Chhit, 23, in that crash.

Portland has continued to struggle with a record pace of traffic fatalities this year, following a surge of traffic deaths last year that made 2021 the city's deadliest traffic year since 1990.

Portland saw 63 traffic deaths in 2021, up from 54 in 2020, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation's Vision Zero Traffic Crash Report released earlier this year. Pedestrians accounted for 27 of those deaths, up from 18 the year before.