Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Morrison Bridge on Sunday

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday near the southbound Interstate 5 ramp to the bridge. The pedestrian died at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Morrison Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded at 4:55 p.m. to a crash report on the Morrison Bridge westbound near where the ramp from I-5 southbound connects to the bridge, according to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Officers arrived and found a pedestrian who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Medical personnel arrived and began providing aid, but the man died at the scene.

His identity will be released after the Medical Examiner's office confirms the cause and manner of death and his family has been notified, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative, police said. The Portland Major Crash Team responded to conduct an investigation. The Morrison Bridge was closed for part of the evening.

Portland has continued to struggle with a record pace of traffic fatalities this year, following a surge of traffic deaths last year that made 2021 the city's deadliest traffic year since 1990.

Portland saw 63 traffic deaths in 2021, up from 54 in 2020, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation's Vision Zero Traffic Crash Report released earlier this year. Pedestrians accounted for 27 of those deaths, up from 18 the year before.