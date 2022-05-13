Guns still missing after stolen truck and trailer crash on Interstate Bridge, ATF says

Though police recovered a pickup and the trailer that had housed the guns, more than two dozen firearms have not been found.

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen guns have yet to be located after a string of thefts in Jantzen Beach that culminated in a crash on the Interstate Bridge earlier this week.

On Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the May 9 theft.

According to the ATF's investigation, a man and a woman stole a pickup truck and trailer containing 34 firearms from the parking lot of a hotel in Jantzen Beach that Monday. An agency spokesperson previously said that the truck and trailer belonged to a firearms dealer who was attending a weekend gun show at the Expo Center.

The guns inside the trailer were mostly rifles, but included a number of shotguns, handguns, and several receivers or frames that were not complete firearms.

Police arrested 19-year-old Angelina Nicole Pintor-Schindler on Tuesday after the Interstate Bridge crash. At the time, the ATF said, Pintor-Schindler was driving a different stolen pickup and towing the trailer that had originally contained the guns.

"We believe these firearms are most likely still in the Portland or southwestern Washington area,” explained Jonathan T. McPherson, ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge. “These 35 firearms in the wrong hands are a threat to the safety of the community, and will be so until they are recovered and the remaining perpetrator or perpetrators are taken into custody.”

Pintor-Schindler faces one federal charge for theft from a Federal Firearms Licensee.

The ATF said that it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the case, which the NSSF has matched for a total reward of $10,000.

Anyone with information about the people responsible or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms can contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.