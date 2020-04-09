Police seek witness to fatal downtown Portland shooting

The suspect, Michael Forest Reinoehl, was killed when a federal fugitive task force moved in to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Police Bureau is asking for help identifying a man who witnessed the fatal shooting in downtown Portland on Aug. 29.

The suspect, Michael Forest Reinoehl, was killed when a federal fugitive task force moved in to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, on Thursday.

Portland police issued an arrest warrant earlier Thursday for Reinoehl. The warrant said there was probable cause to arrest him for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm. U.S. Marshals were asked to locate and apprehend Reinoehl.

Reinoehl was suspected of shooting and killing 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who had been part of a pro-Trump caravan and rally that night.

Portland police said the case is still under investigation and detectives want to interview an unidentified witness. The police bureau released a photo of the man.