Protests continue in Portland for 90+ nights

Protesters were scheduled to meet at the Justice Center but many are clashing with a pro-Trump rally in downtown.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests continue, as they have for over 90 nights, in Portland. They began following the death of George Floyd, who died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

Protests have taken demonstrators to various places around the city on marches and protests against police brutality, calling for the defunding of police and abolition of prisons. On Saturday night, according to a social media post, protesters planned to gather out front of the Multnomah County Justice Center.



However, a pro-Trump rally made its way through downtown from Clackamas Town Center, which gathered the attention of many who might likely be protesting outside of the Justice Center.

They are shooting protestor with paint balls and mace. https://t.co/UvaNmlgEr2 — Griffin - Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 30, 2020

Driving through crowds and macing out of vehicles at SW 4th and Washington. pic.twitter.com/dCNJxYlkYn — Cory Elia (@TheRealCoryElia) August 30, 2020

Counter protestor throws egg, MAGA sprays car pic.twitter.com/D6lPNdmy0g — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 30, 2020

Some arrests were made, according to Portland police.

A political rally is caravanning throughout downtown Portland. There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 30, 2020

On Friday night, a group sat in the lobby of Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment complex demanding to speak with him.

They eventually left after a few hours. The mayor never met with them. KGW reached out to Wheeler's office and has not heard back.

A larger group, estimated of about 150 by The Oregonian/OregonLive, were outside and listened to speakers and music.