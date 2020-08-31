Police identify man shot, killed in downtown Portland Saturday night

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the person who was shot and killed in downtown Portland Saturday night as 39-year-old Aaron J. Danielson, of Portland. His death has been determined a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and Portland police say it’s unknown if the incident was politically motivated. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov, or Sgt. Joe Santos at 503-823-0406 or Joseph.Santos@portlandoregon.gov.

The shooting occurred around 8:46 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Alder Street. Danielson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the weekend, KGW spoke with Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, who confirmed the victim "was a good friend and supporter of Patriot Prayer." Patriot Prayer is a right-wing group based in Vancouver, Wash. Many of its members, including Gibson, have often come to Portland for various political rallies and protests.

The shooting followed a car rally in support of President Donald Trump earlier Saturday.

Hundreds of supporters donned pro-Trump regalia and American flags as they made their way into downtown Portland from Clackamas Town Center. Portland police said they tried to keep the group on I-5 and away from the downtown core, but some individuals in the caravan made their way to city streets.

Multiple reporters on the ground said the pro-Trump car rally weaved its way through downtown Portland, with some individuals on truck beds pepper-spraying counter-protesters filling downtown streets.

Several arrests were made that afternoon, but no other details have been released.

Mayor Ted Wheeler held a press conference Sunday in which he said people seeking retribution should stay home.

"There are people on social media who say they are going to come here to seek retribution. Even our police chief doesn't have enough facts to suggest retribution... for what? ...If you're from out of town and you're reading something on social media, they're probably wrong. We don't have facts yet," Mayor Wheeler said.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday denouncing the violence.

"The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn this violence unequivocally. I condemn violence of every kind by anyone ... And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same," he said.

President Trump, who has been a critic of Wheeler’s throughout the months of protests in Portland, continued to bash the mayor on Sunday, calling him a "fool," and again pitched his reelection campaign theme for “law & order."