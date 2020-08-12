Police clear private property, make arrests in North Portland

Authorities said people were living illegally on the property for months.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities early Tuesday morning made several arrests and cleared people who they said have been trespassing for months on private property in North Portland.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged trespassers were ordered to leave the property by a court order in September.

Sheriff’s deputies and Portland police officers arrived at the home, on North Mississippi Avenue near Skidmore Street, around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police blocked off streets and sidewalks surrounding the property while they removed people from the area.

Officers took one person who was armed with a gun into custody. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) announced seven arrests in a press release Tuesday morning.

Explicit language warning. Portland Police and Multnomah Sheriff's Office clearing people from private property/trespassing a house for about 3 months. N. Mississippi Ave closed to N. Albina at Blandena St. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/mXxuYUig3z — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) December 8, 2020

The PPB said officers have responded to at least 81 calls at the property and surrounding area from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30. The calls included reports of fights, shots fired, burglary, theft, vandalism, noise violations, trespassing and threats. Community members told officers they were threatened and intimidated by people on the property, police said.

The Multnomah County Circuit Court ordered an eviction at the property in February of 2020.

“The judgment was issued prior to state and federal emergency moratoriums,” said a press release from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. “The eviction moratoriums do not apply to evictions based on post-nonjudicial foreclosures, such as this case.”

In September, a group of protesters staged a sit-in at the property, which they said was the home of a Black-Indigenous family.

The sheriff’s office said housing and food assistance were provided to people at the property.

