Police find 83 shell casings, 50 bullet strikes at scene of NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to eight separate shootings this weekend, including one scene in North Portland where officers found at least 83 shell casings and evidence that one residence had been hit by at least 50 bullets.
Police said they don't know of any injuries from the weekend shootings.
At 12:34 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Morgan Street and 6th Avenue where they found the shell casings and the residence that was hit with at least 50 bullets. In addition to the residence, a vehicle was also shot.
Since Friday, after midnight, police responded to eight separate shootings at the following locations:
- Saturday, 1:43 a.m.: Northeast 15th Avenue and Dekum Street
- Saturday, 1:43 a.m.: Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lombard Street
- Saturday, 1:43 a.m.: North Albina Avenue and Rosa Parks Way
- Sunday, 2:11 a.m.: Southeast 170th Avenue and Division Street
- Sunday, 1:17 p.m.: North Columbia Boulevard and Bank Street
- Sunday, 9:05 p.m.: Southeast 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard
- Monday, 12:34 a.m.: Northeast Morgan Street and 6th Avenue
- Monday, 1:07 a.m.: East Burnside Street and Southeast 131st Place