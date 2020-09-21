Protesters gather at Unthank Park in North Portland, march to sit-in at Mississippi Avenue house

Demonstrators gathered at Unthank Park in North Portland before they marched to the home of a Black-Indigenous family for a sit-in.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, protesters gathered at Unthank Park in North Portland before they marched to the home of a Black-Indigenous family where a sit-in was planned. According to a social media post, the group planned to stay all night at the house where a “new writ of eviction” had been ordered to the occupants.

The group is calling for a stop to “systematic displacement,” a post said.

A “Resist-dance” was also held at Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland and cars shuttled people to the march and sit-in.

Protests in Portland have started up again after an almost two-week hiatus due wildfires and smoky conditions in Portland. Prior to that, there were more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations since the police killing of George Floyd.

On Saturday, there was a vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday. A group then marched to the federal courthouse and later the Multnomah County Justice Center.