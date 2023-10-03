1 dead, 1 airlifted after plane crashes onto roof of Newberg home

No one was home when the plane crashed. The other person on the plane was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

NEWBERG, Ore — A plane fell from the sky and landed on the roof of a home in Newberg, Ore. on Tuesday evening, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Around 6:47 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a "plane crash" at a home located at 1913 North Cedar Street.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said that no one was home at the time of the crash. Firefighters were working to help the two people in the plane, one of whom had been extricated and was being Life Flighted to the hospital.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue confirmed to KGW, one person on the plane was killed and the other person being Life Flighted to the hospital is in serious condition.

No details have been released regarding the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated with more details as they emerge.

