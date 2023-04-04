2 men die in plane crash near Oregon-Idaho border

Two sheriff's deputies spotted an airplane just before 10 a.m. that appeared to be in distress and then crashed into a hillside in the Oxbow area.

OXBOW, Ore. — Two men died in a small plane crash near the border of Oregon and Idaho on Sunday, according to the Baker County Sheriffs Office.

Two deputies spotted an airplane just before 10 a.m. that appeared to be in distress and then crashed into a hillside in the Oxbow area, the sheriff's office said in a Sunday evening post on Facebook.

The deputies ran to the scene and notified dispatchers, according to the post, and Baker County Search and Rescue, the Pine Valley Rural Fire District and Halfway Ambulance were asked to respond to the area.

The two deputies, along with bystanders and Idaho Power employees, searched and found the airplane crash site on a ridge above an Idaho Power utility complex, but they were unable to locate any survivors.

An investigation showed the plane piloted by Terry Richards, 46, of Middleton, Idaho, was flying to Lewiston after taking off from the Caldwell Executive Airport, the Facebook post said.

Richards and 24-year-old passenger Caleb Tennant of Middleton, Idaho, died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Baker Aircraft and the Ada County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the investigation on Sunday, according to the post.

