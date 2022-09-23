Deadly plane crash reported near Mount Jefferson

The United States Coast Guard confirmed the fatality.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Coast Guard has reported that a helicopter aircrew located a plane crash near Mount Jefferson Friday and confirmed one person aboard the plane was deceased.

According to a tweet from the Pacific Northwest division of the Coast Guard, official responded to reports Thursday of an overdue plane with one person aboard with the last known location near Mount Jefferson.

Hikers in the area reported hearing sounds similar to a plane crash. USCG aircrew began searching the area Thursday night and continued their search Friday morning, ultimately locating the plane crashed near Mount Jefferson with one deceased person aboard.

#UPDATE #USCG helicopter aircrew located a plane crash near Mount Jefferson with one deceased person aboard. Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family of the individual during this difficult time. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) September 23, 2022

