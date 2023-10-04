Police identify victims of Newberg plane crash that killed 2, injured 1

Newberg police said that one of the victims was an instructor with the Hillsboro Aero Academy and another was a student pilot. All three victims are in their 20s.

NEWBERG, Ore. — Officials released more details Wednesday about the circumstances of a small plane that crashed into a Newberg home the evening prior, identifying all three young occupants of the plane. Two of them died in the crash, while a third was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to a statement from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, the occupants were 20-year-old Barrett Bevazacqua, 22-year-old Michele Cavallotti and 20-year-old Emily Hurd, all three from Hilllsboro. Cavallotti was an instructor with the Hillsboro Aero Academy and Bevacqua was a student pilot. Both were found dead inside of the plane wreckage.

Firefighters managed to extricate Hurd from the plane and get her to a Life Flight helicopter. She remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday's release.

Police said they were working with the Yamhill County Medical Examiner and the county district attorney's office to determine exact causes of death, while the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation into the crash itself.

NTSB officials were expected to deliver an initial briefing to the press on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to multiple reports of a small plane spiraling towards the ground and crashing into a home on North Cedar Street in Newberg. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said that the plane crashed through the roof of the home and came to a rest partially inside the home and in part of the backyard.

Fire officials said "there were no indications of anyone inside the home" when first responders arrived. However, interviews with the homeowners later revealed that there were multiple people inside when the plane crashed, according to TVF&R. Everyone was able to evacuate safely.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

