Person shot on I-5 overpass in La Center, officials say

Witnesses told KGW there was a crash and an officer shot someone where La Center Road crosses the interstate near ilani Casino Resort.
Credit: Katherine Cook/KGW News
Shooting scene at the I-5 overpass near ilani Casino Resort in La Center, Wash. on June 3, 2021.

LA CENTER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a Thursday evening shooting on the Interstate 5 overpass in La Center, officials said. 

The shooting happened where La Center Road crosses the interstate near ilani Casino Resort. One person was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver for a gunshot wound, according to Clark Cowlitz Fire & Rescue. 

Around 7:30 p.m., state transportation officials said southbound traffic on I-5 started to back up due to police activity. 

Investigators have not revealed what led up to the shooting. 

Witnesses told KGW there was a crash and an officer shot someone.

KGW is working to get more information from WSP. 

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.

