Person shot on I-5 overpass in La Center, officials say

LA CENTER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a Thursday evening shooting on the Interstate 5 overpass in La Center, officials said.

The shooting happened where La Center Road crosses the interstate near ilani Casino Resort. One person was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver for a gunshot wound, according to Clark Cowlitz Fire & Rescue.

Around 7:30 p.m., state transportation officials said southbound traffic on I-5 started to back up due to police activity.

Investigators have not revealed what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses told KGW there was a crash and an officer shot someone.

Huge police response on l-5 overpass in LaCenter near Ilani Casino. Witnesses tell me there was a crash and an officer shot someone. Cowlitz Fire & Rescue confirmed one patient was transported to the hospital.

