Man shot and killed by security guard in Lowe's parking lot identified

Freddy Nelson, 49, was shot by an armed security guard, according to Portland police.
Credit: Portland police
Freddy Nelson

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) on Tuesday identified the man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Lowe’s home improvement store on May 29.

Freddy Nelson, 49, was shot by an armed security guard who was hired to patrol businesses in the Delta Park area, police said.

PPB has not revealed what led to the shooting.

Officers found Nelson dead at around 6:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the store, located in the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive, east of Interstate 5.

Credit: KGW News
Portland police responded to a fatal shooting in the Lowe's parking lot off Hayden Meadows Drive on May 29, 2021.

A medical examiner determined that Nelson died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

The security guard’s name has not been released. Police said he was interviewed by detectives.

The investigation will be submitted to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review, PPB said.

