Man found dead after reported gunshots in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police officers found a man dead after responding to a report of a shooting in Vancouver early Monday morning.

Gunshots were reported near the intersection of East 27th Avenue and Broadway Street around 5:25 a.m., according to Vancouver police.

Officers arrived and found a man’s body in front of a home.

The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

No additional details were immediately released.