Man found dead after reported gunshots in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police officers found a man dead after responding to a report of a shooting in Vancouver early Monday morning.
Gunshots were reported near the intersection of East 27th Avenue and Broadway Street around 5:25 a.m., according to Vancouver police.
Officers arrived and found a man’s body in front of a home.
The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
No additional details were immediately released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police tip line at (360) 487-7399.