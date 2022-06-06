Pedestrian struck and killed near Eastport Plaza in Southeast Portland

Police said Southeast 82nd Avenue would be closed between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Holgate Boulevard during the investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Foster-Powell neighborhood of Southeast Portland Monday night.

At about 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Center Street next to the Eastport Plaza shopping center for a report of a crash, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release.

Investigators learned the pedestrian died at the scene. PPB's Major Crash Team is investigating and no further details about the crash were released.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact PPB at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-151378.