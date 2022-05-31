Three-vehicle crash near Vancouver leaves driver dead, several others injured

Vancouver police said that both speed and impairment are believed to have contributed to the crash on Saturday.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One driver was killed and several others injured after a three-vehicle crash along Northwest Lower River Road near Vancouver on Saturday night, according to police.

Vancouver police responded around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Officers arrived to find a Ford F-150 that had been pulling a travel trailer, a Kia Soul and an Acura TL.

The trailer had separated from the Ford pickup and crashed down an embankment, and the Kia was wedged underneath the pickup. The Acura was found down an embankment on the north side of the road, its roof "sheared off," Vancouver police said.

Crews from the Vancouver Fire Department used hydraulic tools to extract people trapped in both the Ford and the Kia. The driver of the Acura, a man, was already dead.

It's unclear how many people were involved between the Ford and the Kia, but Vancouver police said that they remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Northwest Lower River Road was closed down in both directions for several hours due to an "environmental biohazard," the result of a spill from the trailer's damaged sewage tank. The area has since been cleaned up, police said.

Speed and impairment are both believed to have contributed to the crash, Vancouver police said, though it's unclear which of the drivers have been implicated. The agency's traffic unit is still investigating, and no names are being released for the time being.