Beloved teacher in Seaside dies from injuries sustained in car wreck

Kyle Rieger was the band teacher at Seaside High School and Middle School. He was injured in a car crash on Saturday and later died at the hospital.

SEASIDE, Ore. — The reader board outside Seaside High School flashed a farewell to beloved teacher Kyle Rieger this week. The 26-year-old band teacher died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a car crash on Saturday.

Investigators said Rieger was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 10 when he was hit by a vehicle that had crossed the center line after losing control in the westbound lanes.

School officials said Rieger was rushed to Seaside Providence Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Oregon Health and Science University, where he later died after his injuries proved to be too severe to overcome.

"I understand completely what these poor students are going through," parent Jennifer Paluch said.

Paluch, who has two kids in the district, lost a teacher when she was in high school. She said her heart aches for Rieger's students and family.

"I feel for the family and I'm sorry for their loss," Paluch said. "It's definitely heartbreaking."

Seaside H.S. principal Jeff Roberts echoed that sentiment.

"Although Kyle was here for a short time he had already had a great impact on students and colleagues alike and he had a bright future ahead of him," Roberts wrote in a letter to families.

"He was a gifted composer and wonderful teacher," read a statement posted on the Seaside High School Choir's Facebook page. "He'll be greatly missed by staff, students, and community."