Multiple people injured in Northeast Portland shooting, police say

It's unclear how many people were shot, but an officer at the scene said that they were all being taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to a shooting in Northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon that left multiple people injured.

Police were called out to Northeast Sumner Street near Northeast 55th for reports of the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. An officer at the scene told KGW that multiple people had been shot. They were each being transported to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

Portland police did not provide any further information about the shooting.

Anthony Henderson has lived in the neighborhood for three or four decades, 10 years at his current home. He said that it's usually pretty quiet, more so than when he was growing up.

"This is a little surprising — a lot surprising, this many bullets," said Henderson. "Several clips, several rounds, the police officer said maybe a hundred. Sounded like at least two different guns — sounded like a shootout."

Henderson said it was shocking having this happen in the middle of the day, while he was just sitting inside.

"We thought for sure it was fireworks or something, that many, or maybe someone just goofing off and sending some rounds into the ground," Henderson said. "But then it kept going, then it would stop and keep going. It was a good 8 to 10 minutes of gunfire."

It was a frightening experience, Henderson said, but the police officer he spoke with was reassuring and shared what info he could.

"We definitely have a serious problem, but I think there's a serious problem in every major city across the United States," Henderson said. "I don't have a solution."