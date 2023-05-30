2 suspects arrested in Gresham after deadly drive-by shooting near Tacoma

Police in Auburn, just east of Tacoma, say they are working to extradite the two juvenile suspects back to Washington.

AUBURN, Wash. — Two juvenile suspects have been arrested in Oregon Wednesday, a day after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. at a stop light on the intersection of 4th Street SE and Auburn Way S, an Auburn Police Department PIO confirmed to KING 5.

Auburn Police shared a tweet Wednesday morning that the two suspects had been taken into custody in Oregon with the assistance of the Gresham Police Department. Gresham is a city directly east of Portland near the border between Washington and Oregon.

APD said the vehicle of the suspects also was recovered and officials are working to extradite the two suspects back to Auburn.

A vehicle pulled alongside another vehicle at the stop light and fired shots into it. The passenger of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle then drove off and was outstanding until the arrest this morning.

Part of 4th Street was closed while police investigated.

