Man dead after shooting in Northeast Portland

Police have closed Northeast Glisan Street from 53rd to 58th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning, according to Portland Police.

Officers received a call around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting on Northeast Glisan in the North Tabor neighborhood around 55th Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found a man had died.

No suspect were found at the scene, and no one has been arrested, police said.

No other details are available on what led up to the shooting.

Several blocks of Northeast Glisan Street are closed from 53rd to 58th Avenue. Drivers have to use alternative routes.

KGW reporter Mike Benner tweeted photos of multiple police units and the bureau's mobile command center. He reported that a vehicle at the scene appeared to have had a window shot out.

This is unfolding on Glisan between 57th & 53rd pic.twitter.com/zJtpUWJHGM — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) May 24, 2023

This is a developing news story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

